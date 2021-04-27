18-year-old recovering after being shot in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An 18-year-old was injured in a shooting in Hopewell Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the 1,000 block of Langston Park Drive in the Summit Apartment Complex around 5:15 p.m.
Police say Jamari Taylor, 18, was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the chest.
Investigators do not believe the shooting was random, but according to police, Taylor is not cooperating with the investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Hopewell Prince George Crimesolvers hotline at 804-541-2202.
