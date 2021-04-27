Woman dies of injuries from Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A woman has died of her injuries following a three-structure house fire in Richmond that happened on April 27.
Police received a call around 5:55 a.m. from neighbors for the report of a house fire in the 3200 block of Fifth Avenue.
The fire spread to the neighbors’ houses on either side of the house that caught on fire.
Crews were able to get the fire under control.
Two women were injured and taken to the hospital. Richmond Fire officials said 45-year-old Tanica Bryant died of her injuries on May 4.
Two dogs were also killed in the fire.
The Red Cross was assisting four other adults.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.