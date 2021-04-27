Two women injured, two dogs dead after Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews say two women have been injured and two dogs have died after a three-structure house fire in Richmond.
Police received a call around 5:55 a.m. from neighbors for the report of a house fire in the 3200 block of Fifth Avenue.
The fire spread to the neighbors’ houses on either side of the house that caught on fire.
Crews were able to get the fire under control.
Two people were injured, with one being ‘seriously injured’.
Two dogs did not survive the fire.
The Red Cross is assisting four other adults.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.