Two people injured after Richmond house fire

Two dogs were also supposed to be in the home. There is no update on the dogs’ status. (Source: NBC12)
By Adrianna Hargrove | April 27, 2021 at 6:56 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 8:02 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews say two people have been injured in a three-structure house fire in Richmond.

Police received a call around 5:55 a.m. from neighbors for the report of a house fire in the 3200 block of Fifth Avenue.

The fire spread to the neighbors’ houses on either side of the house that caught on fire.

Crews were able to get the fire under control.

Richmond fire
Richmond fire (Source: NBC12)

Two people were injured, with one being ‘seriously injured’.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

