Two people injured after Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Fire crews say two people have been injured in a three-structure house fire in Richmond.
Police received a call around 5:55 a.m. from neighbors for the report of a house fire in the 3200 block of Fifth Avenue.
The fire spread to the neighbors’ houses on either side of the house that caught on fire.
Crews were able to get the fire under control.
Two people were injured, with one being ‘seriously injured’.
Two dogs were also supposed to be in the home. There is no update on the dogs’ status.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
Residents are asked to avoid the area.
