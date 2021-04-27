Tuesday Forecast: A Summer preview starts

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very warm for late April the next few days with highs in the 80s. No rain expected until Friday.
Note: Record highs in late April are in the 90s, so the warmth over the next few days will be 10+ degrees above average but not record-setting.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Another warm one! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 80.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.