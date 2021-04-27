Tuesday Forecast: A Summer preview starts

Highs in the mid to upper 80s for three days in a row

Tuesday Forecast: A Summer preview starts
By Andrew Freiden | April 27, 2021 at 3:51 AM EDT - Updated April 27 at 9:50 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very warm for late April the next few days with highs in the 80s. No rain expected until Friday.

Note: Record highs in late April are in the 90s, so the warmth over the next few days will be 10+ degrees above average but not record-setting.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Another warm one! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon/evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the upper 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 80.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.