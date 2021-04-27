Richmond Police vehicle involved in crash near crime scene

A Richmond Police vehicle was involved in a crash Tuesday afternoon. (Source: NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 27, 2021 at 7:47 PM EDT - Updated April 27 at 10:27 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Police vehicle was involved in a crash Tuesday night near a crime scene.

The officer involved crashed into a pole at the corner of Midlothian Turnpike and Roanoke Street around 6:30 p.m. Another vehicle with some front-end damage was also at the scene of the crash.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

Just blocks away, numerous police crews were responding to a reported shooting at The Belt Atlantic apartments.

Police say the officer involved in the crash is expected to be okay.

