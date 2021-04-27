Richmond-area Home Depot locations hiring hundreds of part-time, full-time positions

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Home Depot announced they will be hiring more than 400 part-time and full-time positions in the metro Richmond area. Available positions vary by store.
The in-store positions will focus on:
- Customer service
- Filling online orders that are picked up curbside or in-store
- Unpacking overnight freight and merchandising
The company is also hiring more than 1,500 associates across its 100 distribution centers in 80 markets. These roles will focus on replenishing store inventory and helping pick and ship orders.
