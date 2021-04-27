Reverend brings vaccine clinic to his community

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - For 25 years, Rev. Dr. Robert Diggs Sr. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Petersburg has been laying the spiritual foundation for his members, rebuilding his community, and now he’s addressing their physical health in the pandemic.
“One day I was coming down Halifax street and they were giving the shots at the health department and they had a line out the door. So I said we could come in with the long hallways and everybody would be indoors,” Rev. Diggs said.
Rev. Diggs turned the church’s 30,000 square foot community center into a vaccine clinic.
With the help of the National Guard and a local pharmacy, more than 6,000 shots went into the arms of people in the Petersburg area.
“Community members were concerned about churches not stepping up and doing something, and Rev. Diggs definitely stepped up,” Pamela Joe Lundy, a member of the church, said. “He does everything he can for the community. Whether it is trying to make sure people have places to live, the elderly getting their prescriptions filled, feeding the hungry.”
That’s no exaggeration.
The community center was built under his watch, and now it houses, ‘Little Angels Childcare and Learning Center’, which is a safe place for kids to learn and play while their parents are at work.
This massive building also serves as a senior day camp where they can knit, exercise and eat lunch.
Across the street is Claiborne Square, a 47-unit apartment complex for seniors.
“Most people would thank the individual volunteers who are helping, but most of them have no idea who I am,” Rev. Diggs said.
With Lundy’s help, NBC12 honored Rev. Diggs with our ‘Acts of Kindness’.
It was an emotional moment for the Reverend, he never saw it coming.
“When you showed up today to say thank you, that was overwhelming,” Rev. Diggs said.
“A concerned church for all” is the motto at Tabernacle Baptist, but a concerned Reverend supporting those in the pews and in the community is true, faith in action.
“To whom much is given, much is required and he has blessed me immensely. so my reaction to that is to bless others immensely,” Rev. Diggs said.
