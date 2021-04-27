Pulse, GRTC bus routes temporaily closed due to parking garage construction

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The City of Richmond Department of Public Works says several Pulse and GRTC bus routes will be closed due to construction on the Virginia General Assembly Parking Garage.
The eastbound Pulse Bus Only lane and the southern sidewalk of Broad Street from 8th to 9th Street will be closed.
The following GRTC buses must use alternate stops:
- Pulse Eastbound - Buses are not able to use the Bus Only Lane between 8th and 10th Sts. Pulse buses will serve a temporary alternate bus stop located on Broad at 7th by the parking lot. Pulse does not detour. Missed Station: Government Center East. The station is CLOSED until further notice.
- Routes 1A/B/C Southbound - Buses stay on Broad St. on regular route but miss stop #383 at Broad & 9th. Broad St. customers should use the temporary bus stop located on Broad at 7th by the parking lot.
- Routes 2A/B/C Southbound - Buses on Eastbound Broad St. turn left on 10th St., left on Marshall, left on 8th, cross Broad St. and resume regular routing.
- Express Routes 23x, 26x, 29x - Buses serve stop #177 at 8th & Marshall and stop #3302 at 8th & Grace before looping back to resume regular routing on Broad St.Express Buses miss stop #383 at Broad & 9th.
Construction and bus route closures started at 12 p.m. on April 27 and will go through May 27 until construction work is completed.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.