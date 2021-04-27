Prince George County Public Schools to host Support Services Expo

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Prince George County Public Schools will be hosting its second annual Support Services Employment Expo (SSEE)
SSEE is a job fair that connects job seekers with opportunities in the school district’s Support Services departments.
Attendees will be able to learn more about departments that help support the daily operations of our schools, including:
- Custodial Services
- Food & Nutrition Services
- Pupil Transportation and more
Representatives will be available to discuss school paraprofessional and substitute teaching opportunities within the school district.
To submit your application ahead of the event, click here.
Attendees can select from a number of available time slots for interest interviews, where Support Services department leaders will be available to answer questions.
Time slots are available from 9 a.m. to 4:20 p.m. and spots are limited. Walk-in visitors are also encouraged to attend.
The event will take place on April 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., located at 7801 Laurel Spring Road, Prince George, Virginia, 23875.
