President Biden to make announcement on easing restrictions for mask-wearing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - President Biden is set to make an announcement on eased mask-wearing restrictions from the CDC and whether or not fully vaccinated people need to wear masks outdoors.
The eased restrictions should also cover several other changes for fully vaccinated people such as what activities they can do.
There will also be additional guideline changes for health care settings.
Currently, the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people should still wear a mask and stay six feet apart from others in public, especially outside.
According to NBC News, research done by The Journal of Infectious Diseases, says 10 percent of COVID-19 transmissions happened outdoors when people were largely unvaccinated.
These eased restrictions come as about 229 million doses have been administered in the U.S. and about 27 percent of Americans fully vaccinated.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.