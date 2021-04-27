Petersburg begins to replace street lights with LED lighting

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Along with Dominion Energy, the city of Petersburg will begin a project of replacing street lights with LED lighting.
LED lighting, which stands for light-emitting diode, produces light up to 90% more efficiently than incandescent light bulbs.
LED streetlights reduce energy use, reduce the City’s carbon footprint, and promote green energy.
The LED lights will also have a longer lifespan.
A total of 3,199 streetlights will be converted during a 4-phase process. The first phase will begin this week near downtown Petersburg.
The project is expected to be completed in spring 2022.
The city will be hosting a project kick-off on April 27 at 9:30 a.m. at the Petersburg Bureau of Police Headquarters located at 37 East Tabb Street.
