Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in hit-and-run while riding bike

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police say a pedestrian has been seriously injured after being struck in a hit-and-run while riding his bike.
At 8:47 p.m. on Apr. 26, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving a bicycle in the 2200 block of Route 3 (Kings Highway.)
According to the investigation, a black sedan was heading west on Route 3 in the left lane when it struck a pedestrian on a bicycle. The vehicle did not stop.
An adult male riding the bicycle was transported for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
Police say the vehicle suspected of being involved was located approximately one mile away from the crash scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information should contact Virginia State Police at (804) 609-5656.
