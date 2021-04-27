Old Dominion joins lineup for After Hours Concert Series at Meadow Event Park

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - After Hours at Meadow Event Park has announced their summer concert series lineup and a new location. The summer 2021 concert series will feature at least 30 shows and kicks off in May.
EventMakers - USA announced the new location will be at The Meadow Event Park, located off of I-95 near Kings Dominion, at the beginning of summer 2021.
The outdoor concert facility is seven acres and will provide a more spacious area with easy access, parking, premier VIP viewing areas and dining amenities.
Shows scheduled will include:
- Jamey Johnson - May 14
- New Faces of Country featuring Jimmie Allen, Matt Stell & more - May 21
- Chase Rice - May 22
- Aaron Lewis - June 4
- Kip Moore - June 18
- Indigo Girls - June 19
- Blues Traveler with JJ Grey & Mofro - June 25
- Hanson - June 26
- Gabby Barrett - July 10
- Toby Keith - July 17
- Sublime with Rome and Dirty Heads - July 18
- Chris Young - July 24
- Lee Brice - August 6
- Get The Led Out - August 12
- Train with Vertical Horizon - August 13
- Jon Pardi with Larry Fleet - August 14
- Tower of Power - August 18
- Foreigner - August 20
- Brantley Gilbert - August 21
- Melissa Etheridge - August 25
- The Commodores - August 26
- Steve Earle and Los Lobos - August 27
- Scotty McCreery - August 28
- Brad Paisley - September 23
- Ludacris - September 17
- Lynyrd Skynyrd - September 18
- Old Dominion - October 29
Tickets for Old Dominion’s “Behind the Curtain Tour” go on sale May 14 at 10 a.m. Early bird admission runs May 14-20 while supplies last, and tickets will be available for $31. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling 1-800-514-ETIX (3849).
Additional shows will be announced in the coming weeks.
A limited number of season passes - which give access to every show - are still available, HERE.
To view all events and purchase tickets, click here.
For more information on social distancing guidelines and protocols, click here.
