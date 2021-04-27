News to Know for April 27: President Biden’s mask announcement; Greek Life investigation; Sunny, very warm day

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Take a look at our top stories before you start your day!
Today will be mostly sunny and very warm.
Highs in the mid 80s.
President Biden is set to make an announcement on eased mask-wearing restrictions from the CDC and whether or not fully vaccinated people need to wear masks outdoors.
The eased restrictions should also cover several other changes for fully vaccinated people such as what activities they can do.
Currently, the CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people should still wear a mask and stay six feet apart from others in public, especially outside.
There will also be additional guideline changes for health care settings.
Anyone who lives in Richmond or Henrico no longer needs to pre-register for the coronavirus vaccine.
Now, anyone can contact the Richmond-Henrico Health District and schedule an appointment. Just call 804-205-3501.
Appointments can also be booked online at vax.rchd.com.
Starting on Wednesday, April 28, the Chickahominy Health District will hold vaccine clinics focused on local high school students.
The health district now has doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for individuals ages 16 and older.
The appointment-only clinics will be held during select Wednesday evenings.
Those under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated.
Henrico County announced they will be ending the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance program.
The county says they are ending the program because the state is now available to help residents who may need help with rent due to the pandemic.
The last day to apply for Henrico’s Rental Assistance program is May 21.
To apply for the Virginia Rent Relief Program, click here.
Dyad Strategies, a research and consulting firm hired by VCU to conduct an external review of Greek Life, will continue the next part of their work next week on campus. The review comes in the wake of Adam Oakes’ death. Adam’s family believes the 19-year-old was forced to drink a large bottle of whiskey as part of his initiation into Delta Chi.
Consultants from this firm will visit VCU next Tuesday and Wednesday to conduct virtual and in-person focus groups, as well as town halls to hear from different members of Greek Life at the university.
These findings will be sent in a report, along with a series of recommendations, to VCU in June.
White also says they’re waiting for the results of the toxicology report from the medical examiner’s office.
The attorney for Isaiah Brown’s family says the shooting was a failure between officers and the 911 dispatcher.
“This was clearly a failure between dispatch and the officers who arrived on the scene,” the Brown family’s attorney, David Haynes of The Cochran Firm, said. “The deputies made terribly, grave and basic policing errors.”
Brown, 32, was on the phone with a 911 dispatcher when he was shot 10 times by an unnamed Spotsylvania County deputy on April 21.
The Virginia State Police have taken over the investigation, and a special prosecutor had been appointed to this case.
A Black man killed by deputies in North Carolina was shot in the back of the head and had his hands on his car steering wheel when they opened fire, attorneys for his family said Monday after relatives viewed body camera footage.
The account was the first description of the shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., who was killed by deputies serving drug-related search and arrest warrants.
The family’s lawyers were also angry about what they described as rude treatment by Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox, to whom they attributed the decision to limit the amount of footage shown. They criticized authorities for sharing only 20 seconds of video from a single body camera.
Elizabeth City officials declared a state of emergency amid concerns about how demonstrators would react to a possible video release.
Rising country star Gabby Barrett will perform on July 10 as part of the After Hours Concert Series at The Meadow Event Park.
After Hours at Meadow Event Park has announced their summer concert series lineup and a new location.
The summer 2021 concert series will feature at least 50 shows and will kick off in May.
For a listing of performances and dates, click here.
