Man arrested in shooting outside Henrico business

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested in a shooting that happened outside a Henrico business Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to a food processing plant called Bunge along Mary Street off East Nine Mile Rd. around 2:30 p.m. for the shooting.
One man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Investigators say although the incident happened at a busy warehouse, it is not believed to be an act of violence toward employees or the employer.
Police arrested 37-year-old Gerren Keith Granger and charged him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He is being held at Henrico Jail West without bond.
Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.
