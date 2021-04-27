Man arrested in shooting outside Henrico business

Person in critical condition after being shot outside Henrico business
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 27, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT - Updated April 28 at 9:15 PM

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A man was arrested in a shooting that happened outside a Henrico business Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a food processing plant called Bunge along Mary Street off East Nine Mile Rd. around 2:30 p.m. for the shooting.

One man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Investigators say although the incident happened at a busy warehouse, it is not believed to be an act of violence toward employees or the employer.

Police arrested 37-year-old Gerren Keith Granger and charged him with malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

He is being held at Henrico Jail West without bond.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

