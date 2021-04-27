Juvenile charged for underage firearm possession in Henrico, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Police say one juvenile has been charged for underage possession of a firearm.
On April 26 at approximately 2:15 p.m., police responded to the 1300 block of Oakland Road for the report of a shooting.
When officers got to the scene, there were no reported victims.
Officers found an unoccupied Honda sedan in the ditch with multiple bullet holes. Witnesses say they saw two people running from the vehicle.
An additional call was made to police about a victim with a gunshot wound at an emergency room in Richmond later that afternoon.
According to an investigation led by detectives, a weapon was recovered, and a juvenile has been charged on a petition for underage possession of a firearm.
The identity of the juvenile is withheld due to their age.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or call 804-501-4859.
