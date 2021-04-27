Hopewell product Taylor reaches for NFL dream

The road to this point has been long and windy for Taylor. He was a standout at Hopewell, graduating in 2014 after a strong senior season that saw him rush for more than 2,000 yards. The initial plan was to attend Virginia Tech on a football scholarship, but he says ACT scores got in the way of that, so he enrolled at Atlanta Sports Academy to try and correct course academically. After sorting that out, along with some other off-the-field issues, Taylor’s road straightened out, as he got a fresh start at Virginia Union.