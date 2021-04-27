Henrico County to end Emergency Rental Assistance program

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico County announced they will be ending the county’s Emergency Rental Assistance program.
The county says they are ending the program because the state is now available to help residents who may need help with rent due to the pandemic.
The last day to apply for Henrico’s Rental Assistance program is May 21.
After May 21, residents needing help should contact the Virginia Rent Relief Program.
To apply for the Virginia Rent Relief Program, click here.
