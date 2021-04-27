Chickahominy Health District holding vaccine clinics for high school students

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - Starting on Wednesday, April 28, the Chickahominy Health District will hold vaccine clinics focused on local high school students.
The health district now has doses of the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for individuals ages 16 and older.
The appointment-only clinics will be held during select Wednesday evenings.
Those under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian to be vaccinated.
The health district is also offering appointments to those who need their second dose of Pfizer.
The health district says you must live or work in the Chickahominy Health District (Hanover, Charles City, New Kent or Goochland) to sign up.
Those interested in getting the Pfizer vaccine can sign up here.
A team member will contact you to confirm your appointment date and time.
