Care Advantage Inc. to hold hiring event in May

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Care Advantage Inc. will be holding a hiring event on May 6.
Care Advantage offers caregivers in the field a range of benefits including weekly paychecks, direct deposit, paid training and their signature benefit, Instant Pay. Caregivers have the ability to pull their already earned wages before payday to use in emergencies, eliminating the need for caregivers to get caught inexpensive payday loans.
All 26 locations throughout Virginia are hiring.
In-person and virtual interviews are welcome.
Positions that are available are:
- Registered Nurses
- Certified Nurse Aides
- Recruitment and Employment Specialist
- Scheduling and Resource Specialist
- Licensed Practical Nurses
- Occupational Therapists
- Billing and Payroll Coordinator
For a full list of careers available, click here.
