Virginia readies to rollout estimated 150,000 Johnson & Johnson doses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Between the state and pharmacies, there’s about 150,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in Virginia right now.
“So people will begin to see Johnson & Johnson clinics pop up both for us and our partners pretty soon,” said Cat Long, Richmond - Henrico Health Districts Public Information Officer.
Long estimates RHHD has about 2,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccine in storage since the pause. The vaccine won’t expire for months and they are looking at rolling it back out soon.
“When folks schedule an appointment, the clinics that use Johnson & Johnson are clearly labeled as such so that if people choose not to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine they can simply not schedule themselves for one of those clinics,” said Long.
Meanwhile, Governor Ralph Northam spoke Monday about Virginia adding Johnson & Johnson back into the mix after a pause.
“When we look at the risk versus the benefits and look at the statistics which our scientists have done and they follow the data, the benefits of the J&J vaccine far outweigh the risk. So obviously everybody needs to be informed about the vaccination they will receive,” said Governor Ralph Northam, (D) Virginia.
Northam says the state is averaging about 75,000 shots per day and COVID-19 cases are going down.
Last week, NBC12 learned the state is planning to use the J&J vaccine for colleges and universities, those hospitalized and people in rural areas because a one-dose option is easier in those environments.
“In order to finally get this in the rear view mirror I really encourage everybody to get vaccinated,” said Northam.
The state’s vaccine coordinator tells me he’s not sure what Johnson & Johnson supply amount be delivered later this week or early next week. That info should come Tuesday.
