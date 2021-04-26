Victim identified in deadly overnight shooting on Hull Street Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The victim in a deadly shooting that occurred on Hull Street Road overnight has been identified.
Police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2800 block of Hull Street Road near East 28th Street shortly around 12:08 a.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, they located the victim, Mark Adamson, unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound.
Adamson, a male in his 50′s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting is under investigation.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at (804) 646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.