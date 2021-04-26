Richmond, Henrico make it easier to schedule a vaccine appointment

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Anyone who lives in Richmond or Henrico no longer needs to pre-register for the coronavirus vaccine.
Now, anyone can contact the Richmond-Henrico Health District and schedule an appointment. Just call 804-205-3501.
Appointments can also be booked online at vax.rchd.com.
“We are no longer in the time of long lists and waiting by your phone to get an appointment,” explains Amy Popovich, Nurse Manager at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. “This is a new era of getting COVID-19 vaccines.”
The health district says it is doing its best to accommodate all requests. But anyone unable to book an appointment immediately should check back every couple of days.
“We are hopeful that this easier process reduces barriers to accessing vaccines for all of our communities,” says Jackie Lawrence, Director of Health Equity at Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.
The pre-registration list will continue to be monitored to contact every individual who fills out a pre-registration form.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.