Police: 14-year-old charged in deadly shooting of Richmond teen

Police: 14-year-old charged in deadly shooting of Richmond teen
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 26, 2021 at 1:42 PM EDT - Updated April 26 at 7:57 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 14-year-old has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a Richmond 15-year-old.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Afton Avenue just after 4:45 p.m. on April 8 for the report of a shooting.

After arriving on the scene, officers found a teen shot in the street. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

[ 15-year-old shot, killed in Richmond ]

RPD says detectives charged a 14-year-old with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with additional information about this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Submit a news tip.