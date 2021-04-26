Police: 14-year-old charged in deadly shooting of Richmond teen

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a 14-year-old has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a Richmond 15-year-old.
Police were called to the 2300 block of Afton Avenue just after 4:45 p.m. on April 8 for the report of a shooting.
After arriving on the scene, officers found a teen shot in the street. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
RPD says detectives charged a 14-year-old with murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Anyone with additional information about this incident should contact Major Crimes Detective J. Larry at (804) 646-5896 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
