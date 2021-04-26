Over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases reported | Positivity rate decreases to 5.1%

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 657,154 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 1,120 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,735 deaths and 28,271 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,994,812 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased to 5.1%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were 12 new outbreaks were reported Wednesday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 3,086.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 71,982 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 27,080 cases, 927 hospitalizations, 416 deaths
- Henrico: 24,890 cases, 1,030 hospitalizations, 600 deaths
- Richmond: 16,717 cases, 788 hospitalizations, 257 deaths
- Hanover: 7,965 cases, 280 hospitalizations, 152 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,776 cases, 160 hospitalizations, 83 deaths
- Goochland: 1,424 cases, 51 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.