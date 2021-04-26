News to Know for April 26: Virginia’s plans for J&J vaccine; More CDC guidance; LGBTQ+ Advisory Board signing

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at our top headlines before you start your day.
Temperatures turn much warmer this week with dry weather through at least Thursday.
Today will be sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 70s.
The shooting happened on Hull Street Road near East 28th Street shortly after midnight.
Officers were on the scene investigating for hours.
After a multiple-day pause, Virginia is ready to use the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Dr. Avula says none of the state’s current supply of J&J has gone to waste since the pause. As for who would get the supply, it would mostly be shipped to colleges and universities.
Meanwhile, Avula also says the quickening pace of the vaccine rollout means that the outdoor mask mandate could be lifted within weeks.
The state will wait for the CDC before moving forward with a change to the outdoor mask mandate.
Arthur Ashe Center will stop as a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the end of April.
Richmond and Henrico Health Districts announced it will take vaccines on the road starting in May.
The shift in strategy comes as RHHD enters phase two for COVID-19 vaccinations.
Shots will continue at Richmond Raceway, but starting next month the health districts will operate four community hubs.
As more of the country gets vaccinated, people are asking when life will go back to “normal” like before the pandemic.
Federal health officials say more guidance on eased restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals will be released in just a few days.
Dr. Fauci says as the country sees fewer COVID-19 cases per day we’ll begin seeing more Americans enjoying outdoor activities such as traveling, sporting events, theaters and restaurants.
However, officials are warning that a big part of the country still isn’t vaccinated.
A white state trooper who was seen on video telling a Black driver — quote — “you are going to get your a—whipped” is no longer with the Virginia State Police.
An attorney for driver Derrick Thompson said he was told during the settlement of a lawsuit over the incident that Hewitt was fired for cause in February.
Erlich said the lawsuit was settled earlier this month for $20,000, with no admission of wrongdoing by the state.
The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office has released the 911 call and bodycam footage of the deputy-involved shooting that happened on April 21.
Earlier on Friday, the Spotsylvania Branch NAACP said it had arranged for the victim’s family to view the footage before it would be released to the public.
“Trust of our local law enforcement relies on transparency and accountability,” Mozett Petway, President of the Spotsylvania Branch NAACP, said. “We are grateful for the preexisting relationships with our local law enforcement officials that helped expedite this vital request. The Spotsylvania Branch NAACP will continue working with the family and investigating this incident.”
Governor Northam will ceremonially sign legislation establishing an LGBTQ+ Advisory Board.
The executive board will advise the governor on the economic, professional, cultural, educational, and governmental links between the commonwealth and the LGBTQ community.
The bill signing will take place at the Richmond Public Library on East Franklin Street at 11 a.m.
The Richmond City Council will be discussing funding for ‘Pulse Bus-only’ lanes painted red.
The mayor’s office says the clearly marked, bright red lanes help drivers understand when they must vacate a bus lane, which improves bus arrival times.
A combination of city funds and a state grant will fund the project.
The project is expected to be finished next spring.
