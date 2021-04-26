Henrico Police still working to determine what led to teen’s murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - While a suspect is in custody, police say they’re still working to figure out what led up to the murder last month.
Lucia Bremer, was who only 13 years old, was shot and killed while walking with a friend in her neighborhood.
A 14-year-old boy is in custody and awaiting a court hearing in August.
Police say so far, there is no connection or prior relationship between Bremer and the suspect.
Detectives say they want to make sure they speak to everyone who may have information about the case. Anyone with relevant information who has not yet spoken with Henrico Police Detectives, please contact J. Seay or Z. Noah at 804-501-7323 or 804-501-5581.
