Henrico man in custody after entering restricted area inside U.S. Capitol fence, police say
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 26, 2021 at 2:16 PM EDT - Updated April 26 at 2:16 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Capitol Police say a Henrico man has been arrested for entering a restricted area inside the fence of the U.S. Capitol.

At 11:38 p.m., a man, identified as Marc Beauchamp, scaled the fence along First Street, SW.

Beauchamp entered a restricted area inside the perimeter fence and was immediately stopped by several officers.

According to Capitol Police, Beauchamp was arrested for unlawful entry.

Upon further investigation, Beauchamp illegally parked a vehicle on the grass near the Lincoln Memorial. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

