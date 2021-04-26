Henrico man in custody after entering restricted area inside U.S. Capitol fence, police say

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - U.S. Capitol Police say a Henrico man has been arrested for entering a restricted area inside the fence of the U.S. Capitol.
At 11:38 p.m., a man, identified as Marc Beauchamp, scaled the fence along First Street, SW.
Beauchamp entered a restricted area inside the perimeter fence and was immediately stopped by several officers.
According to Capitol Police, Beauchamp was arrested for unlawful entry.
Upon further investigation, Beauchamp illegally parked a vehicle on the grass near the Lincoln Memorial. Investigators believe this was an isolated incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
