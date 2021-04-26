Heads Up Monday Night: Super Pink Moon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Monday evening’s full moon will be the first full moon this year!
Skies will be clear to view the moon with peak illumination set for 11:33 p.m.
Now, before you head outside, don’t expect to see the moon a shade of pink. The moon will look like it always does:
The super “PINK” moon got its name from the early springtime blooms of the moss pink wildflower native to North America.
If you get a shot of the moon, we’d love to see pictures! Just be sure to tag us!
If you miss Monday night’s super moon the next will be Wednesday May 26th!
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.