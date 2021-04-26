Gov. Northam signs LGBTQ+ Advisory Board bill

The executive panel - which Governor Northam signed into law Monday, April 26 - will advise the governor on policies impacting the LGBTQ community. (Source: Governor Northam's Office)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 26, 2021 at 6:55 AM EDT - Updated April 26 at 6:09 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, Governor Northam made it official: signing legislation that creates a state-wide, LGBTQ-plus advisory board.

The executive panel will advise the governor on policies impacting the LGBTQ community.

It will be made up of 26 members - 21 of them will be citizens who are “not” employed by the state.

The advisory board goes into effect July first, followed by the governor’s appointments.

Virginia currently has five similar boards including the African American advisory board and the Virginia Latino advisory board.

