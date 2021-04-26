Gov. Northam signs LGBTQ+ Advisory Board bill

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On Monday, Governor Northam made it official: signing legislation that creates a state-wide, LGBTQ-plus advisory board.
The executive panel will advise the governor on policies impacting the LGBTQ community.
It will be made up of 26 members - 21 of them will be citizens who are “not” employed by the state.
The advisory board goes into effect July first, followed by the governor’s appointments.
Virginia currently has five similar boards including the African American advisory board and the Virginia Latino advisory board.
