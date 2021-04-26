Gov. Northam endorses Del. Ayala for Lieutenant Governor

Hala Ayala (Source: Hala Ayala)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 26, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT - Updated April 26 at 8:20 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gov. Northam is endorsing Prince William County Del. Hala Ayala in the commonwealth’s Lieutenant Governor’s race.

Ayala, a Cybersecurity Specialist, was elected in 2017.

She was one of the first two Latinas elected to the House and was re-elected in 2019.

Virginia Speaker of the House Eileen Filler-Corn and House Majority Leader Charniele Herring is also endorsing Ayala.

Speaker Filler-Corn and Maj. Leader Herring will join Ayala and Gov. Northam at a 3 p.m. press conference at the Virginia Women’s Monument in Richmond.

