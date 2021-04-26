Forecast: Very warm next several days

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very warm for late April the next few days with high temperatures well above average.
MONDAY EVENING: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Another warm one! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 80.
