Forecast: Very warm next several days

Our only chance for rain the next 7 days is Friday

By Megan Wise | April 26, 2021 at 5:36 AM EDT - Updated April 26 at 11:17 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Very warm for late April the next few days with high temperatures well above average.

MONDAY EVENING: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and very warm. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Another warm one! Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs near 80.

