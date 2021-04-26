Director of Black History Museum in Virginia dies after battle with cancer

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Family, friends and community members are remembering a woman who had a powerful impact on the Richmond Community.
Adele Johnson passed away this weekend after a long battle with cancer.
Adele most recently served as Executive Director of the Black History Museum & Cultural Center of Virginia. She took over that post more than two years ago. She wasn’t just known for being passionate about African American Culture. Adele was also a huge advocate for the community.
In addition to her work in the non-profit community, Adele also served as Executive Director for the Richmond Public Schools Education Foundation.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Adele Johnson’s family and the many people touched by her legacy in Richmond.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.