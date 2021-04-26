City Council to discuss funding for ‘Pulse Bus-only lanes

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond City Council will be discussing funding for ‘Pulse Bus-only’ lanes painted red.
The mayor’s office says the clearly marked, bright red lanes help drivers understand when they must vacate a bus lane, which improves bus arrival times.
It also indicates to pedestrians that the traffic flow is different from other lanes.
The city plans to paint the lanes on Broad Street from Willow Lawn to Rocketts Landing.
A combination of city funds and a state grant will fund the project.
The project is expected to be finished next spring.
