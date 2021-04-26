CDC to update guidelines for those who are vaccinated

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As more of the country gets vaccinated, people are asking when life will go back to “normal” like before the pandemic.
Federal health officials say more guidance on eased restrictions for fully vaccinated individuals will be released in just a few days.
Last week, Gov. Northam announced changes for indoor and outdoor events.
Dr. Fauci says as the country sees fewer COVID-19 cases per day we’ll begin seeing more Americans enjoying outdoor activities such as traveling, sporting events, theaters and restaurants.
However, officials are warning that a big part of the country still isn’t vaccinated.
According to the CDC, more than 42 percent of the US has received at least one dose. Roughly 28 percent are fully vaccinated.
Experts fear the U.S. will soon face a stall in the vaccination rate with a significant number of people still hesitant to get the shot.
Dr. Fauci says we need 70 to 85 percent of the population vaccinated to reach herd immunity.
