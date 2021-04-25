Over 700 new COVID-19 cases reported | No deaths confirmed in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Health Department reported 654,210 total COVID-19 cases in Virginia, a 719 case increase in the past 24 hours.
The health department is also reporting 10,706 deaths and 28,118 hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
A total of 6,962,313 PCR tests have been given throughout the state. The 7-day PCR testing positivity rate decreased to 5.4%.
VDH uses the number of new cases per 100,000 population to describe new infections, not positive tests per 100,000 population because some people will be tested more than once.
There were four new outbreaks were reported Monday. The total number of outbreaks remains at 3,074.
A majority of the outbreaks are in long-term care facilities. There are currently 71,844 cases associated with the outbreaks.
Central VA Case Highlights:
- Chesterfield: 26,975 cases, 923 hospitalizations, 413 deaths
- Henrico: 24,784 cases, 1,024 hospitalizations, 598 deaths
- Richmond: 16,665 cases, 784 hospitalizations, 257 deaths
- Hanover: 7,932 cases, 277 hospitalizations, 152 deaths
- Petersburg: 3,759 cases, 160 hospitalizations, 83 deaths
- Goochland: 1,415 cases, 51 hospitalizations, 23 deaths
The numbers reported by the Virginia Health Department are only updated once a day. See the full daily summary and breakdown here.
