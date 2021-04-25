Livestream to honor Richmond-area graduates enlisted in armed forces

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Our Community Salutes, a nonprofit that supports armed forces members and their families, has planned a livestreaming event for the class of 2021.
The event will bring together community members to celebrate and honor high school students who’ve made the decision to enlist in our armed forces.
The livestream will feature messages from musicians, celebrities, parents and current service members.
The event is slated for June 7 at 6:30 p.m. Click on this link to register.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.