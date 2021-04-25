Dunkin’ charity donates $4,000 to Va., N.C. food banks

Members of the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia stand with a check from the Dunkin' Joy charity. (Source: Dunkin')
By Hannah Eason | April 25, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT - Updated April 25 at 9:07 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Coffee, donuts and $4,000 is making its way to food banks in Virginia and North Carolina after donations from Dunkin’s charity.

Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, a charity supported by Dunkin’ franchises and employees, announced the donations in a release on Friday.

Feed More in Richmond is among the recipients and expects to receive a $1,000 donation.

The following food banks will each receive $1,000:

  • Virginia Peninsula Food Bank in Hampton
  • Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia in Norfolk
  • Food Bank of the Albemarle in Elizabeth City, North Carolina

In total, the charity is sending out 100 hunger relief grants to different organizations, totaling $100,000.

