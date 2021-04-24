Petersburg unveils school bus with internet café, mobile library

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg City Public Schools unveiled on Friday a retrofitted school bus that will serve as a mobile resource center for families in the district.
The “Wave” bus will serve as a mobile library, career center, resource distribution center, information hub and internet café, according to a release from the school district. Officials say the bus will be part of events held by churches, nonprofits, apartment complexes, neighborhoods and local governments.
“We are so excited to launch The PCPS Wave bus and the direct service and support it will provide,” said Dr. Maria Pitre-Martin, superintendent of Petersburg schools. “The PCPS Wave bus will go where our families are, and it will facilitate a higher level of engagement with students and families we serve.”
Petersburg schools joined school board members and local officials to formally introduce the bus during an event on May 13 at 12 p.m.
For more information on the Wave bus, contact Chief Student Advancement Officer Pam Bell at pabell@petersburg.k12.va.us.
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.