Forecast: Dry Saturday morning but rain moves in quickly

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unsettled first half of the weekend, drier by tomorrow!
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers arriving by the afternoon. Rain likely during the evening and overnight. Could be moderate to heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 80%)
SUNDAY: An isolated pre dawn lingering shower otherwise quickly turning partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s, high near 70. (Early Rain Chance: 10%)
MONDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, high near 80.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)
Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.