Forecast: Dry Saturday morning but rain moves in quickly

Scattered showers most of the day with a few spots seeing moderate to heavy rain at times.

By Sophia Armata | April 24, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT - Updated April 24 at 5:22 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unsettled first half of the weekend, drier by tomorrow!

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers arriving by the afternoon. Rain likely during the evening and overnight. Could be moderate to heavy at times. Highs in the mid 60s. (PM Rain Chance: 80%)

SUNDAY: An isolated pre dawn lingering shower otherwise quickly turning partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid 50s, high near 70. (Early Rain Chance: 10%)

MONDAY: Sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, high near 80.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid and upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly to partly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 80s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the low to mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

