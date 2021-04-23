Suspect sought in Domino’s Pizza armed robbery

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A suspect is being sought in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at a Domino’s Pizza in Locust Grove.
On April 22, at approximately 11:30 p.m., an armed suspect waited at the back door of a Domino’s Pizza, police say.
When an employee opened the back door, the suspect rushed in with a handgun and a knife. The employees were held at gunpoint and were ordered to give their cell phones and keys to the suspect.
According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect demanded money from the employees and made them gather in the refrigerator. They were instructed to count to 200 before coming out and he would not kill them.
The suspect was dressed in all black from top to bottom, black shoes, pants, shirt (hoodie), mask, sunglasses, gloves and a string backpack. The suspect exited the back of the store and left.
During the investigation, the Orange Sheriff’s Office determined that the suspect fled to an adjacent parking lot. Deputies located the cellphones and keys outside the store.
The suspect was seen in the area earlier that evening, according to investigators.
Anyone with information on this incident or who was in the Goodwin Drive area of Orange County is asked to call Sheriff’s Office deputies at 540-672-1200.
