Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney addresses recent string of violence

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney had some strong words following a recent round of violence in the city.
Colette McEachin was frank on Friday during a press conference. She says when it comes to crime in the city, people need to “stop killing each other.”
It is no secret Richmond has seen its share of shootings in recent weeks. So far this year, there have been 18 homicides in the city. Last year, there were 66.
These figures are more than numbers for families left to deal with the effects, like a Richmond man whose daughter was murdered.
“I see my daughter every day. I live around the corner from where she was murdered,” T. Brooks said. “What can we do to help this city? We’re a hurting city. Every time I hear about somebody getting shot or killed, or a relationship that went wrong, it opens my wound all over again.”
Brooks says he knows more than anyone the pain violence causes. He not only last his daughter, but also both of his parents due to crime in Richmond.
McEachin says it’s because of stories like this that she’s working with community organizations to figure out how to get to the root of gun violence while continuing to lock up offenders.
