Police search woman last seen leaving for hair appointment

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen leaving for a hair appointment and may be in need of medication.
Police were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. on April 23 to the 7400 block of First Landing Court for a missing person.
Family said 65-year-old Ann Coble left her home for a hair appointment around noon and hasn’t been seen since.
Family provided the following description:
- Female
- Blue eyes
- Brown hair
- Fair complexion
- Tattoo on her back
- Last seen wearing a blue sweater, dark-colored sweatpants and gray shoes
Officials believe Ann is driving a silver 2016 Toyota Rav4 with Virginia plates VRP-4048.
She doesn’t have her cell phone and may be in need of medication.
Anyone with information on Ann Coble’s whereabouts should call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.
