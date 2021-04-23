Police search woman last seen leaving for hair appointment

Ann Coble (Source: Henrico Police)
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 23, 2021 at 9:44 PM EDT - Updated April 23 at 9:44 PM

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen leaving for a hair appointment and may be in need of medication.

Police were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. on April 23 to the 7400 block of First Landing Court for a missing person.

Family said 65-year-old Ann Coble left her home for a hair appointment around noon and hasn’t been seen since.

Family provided the following description:

  • Female
  • Blue eyes
  • Brown hair
  • Fair complexion
  • Tattoo on her back
  • Last seen wearing a blue sweater, dark-colored sweatpants and gray shoes

Officials believe Ann is driving a silver 2016 Toyota Rav4 with Virginia plates VRP-4048.

She doesn’t have her cell phone and may be in need of medication.

Anyone with information on Ann Coble’s whereabouts should call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000.

