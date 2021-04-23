Police search for suspect who broke into store, stole cigarettes

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police are searching for a suspect who broke into a convenience store in Chesterfield County and stole cigarettes.
Officials said a suspect broke into Spencer’s along Centralia Road on April 11 around 3:30 a.m.
Police said the suspect stole a large number of cigarettes.
The suspect is described as a man wearing a black hoodie, black and gray camo pants, a red glove on his left hand and a black glove on his right hand.
About 30 minutes earlier, police said the same suspect tried breaking into the Spencer’s along Kingsland Road but was unsuccessful.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660
