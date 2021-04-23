Opening night sells out for Richmond Flying Squirrels

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Tickets to the Richmond Flying Squirrels’ season opener flew fast.
The May 4 game is now completely sold out. This is the 11th year in a row that the Squirrels have sold out their home opener.
The Diamond won’t be packed though as the stadium will only be filled to 30 percent capacity due to COVID-19 guidelines. That increases to 50 percent for home games after May 15.
“Sellouts at a lower capacity are a little different, but it still shows that people can’t wait to come to Squirrels games, and that is true for our 11th straight Opening Night,” Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “Tickets are flying out of here for our first four homestands, so we encourage everyone to order their tickets soon.”
The squirrels take on the Hartford Yard Goats in the opener.
It will be their first game since 2019.
Tickets for the remaining games of the Flying Squirrels’ first four homestands are on sale now. You can check those out, HERE.
