No injuries reported in large Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - No injuries were reported after a large fire occurred at a house in Richmond.
At approximately 12:20 p.m., crews responded to the 2400 block of Courtland Street for the report of a house fire.
Crews could see heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the house as they arrived at the scene.
Everyone in the house, including one person who is wheelchair-bound, had exited safely.
The fire was completely extinguished at 12:47 p.m.
The Red Cross is assisting two adults and three children.
