News to Know for April 23: Gov. Northam lifting restrictions; Early voting; Drug take-back events

Freeze Warning in effect from 2 a.m. - 8 a.m. Friday.
Frost Advisory for our far eastern counties until 8 a.m. Friday too for low temperatures in the low to mid-30s. Protect your plants!
Governor Ralph Northam announced a number of pandemic restriction rollbacks on Thursday, April 22.
It will be a slow return, and what the governor announced Thursday won’t go into effect until May 15. Northam said social gatherings will increase to 100 indoors and 250 outdoors.
Both indoor and outdoor entertainment venues, including amusement parks, can operate at 50% capacity.
Gov. Northam said vaccination progress, along with plateaued COVID-19 case numbers, are factors in his decision.
The Virginia Department of Elections has announced early voting (in-person voting) for the June primary begins Friday, April 23, 2021.
Absentee ballots will also be sent to all voters who have requested a ballot by mail.
Voters who have questions on the June 8 primary election can call the Virginia Department of Elections at 800-552-9745, email info@elections.virginia.gov or visit elections.virginia.gov.
The Hanover County NAACP said it will be holding a press conference to announce a legal appeal of a recently issued permit to build a Wegmans Distribution Center in the Brown Grove Community.
The Hanover County NAACP says the concerns of community members are not being heard regarding the matter.
Letters and appeals were sent over the past year to DEQ, the Army Corps of Engineers and the State Water Control Board, the organization said.
The Hanover County NAACP will hold a press conference on April 23 at 5 p.m. at the Brown Grove Baptist Church to discuss the legal appeal.
The USDA announced universal free lunches for all students have been extended through the 2021-2022 school year.
Families normally need to meet income requirements to qualify for free breakfasts and lunches.
But as schools closed during the pandemic, the USDA eased restrictions so schools could distribute meals to all students at pick-up and drop-off locations.
Virginia State Police said a man crashed into a woman’s vehicle before he punched her in the face and took her vehicle.
Police said the woman told them that the Camry’s driver, later identified as Matthew L. Warsham Dabney, 26, of Chesterfield, came up to her, opened the door and punched her in the face. She said he then pulled her and her dog from the vehicle before he drove off in the Rav4.
The woman and the dog then stayed along the side of the interstate, along with the abandoned Toyota Camry.
Dabney was arrested in Maryland and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle, according to police.
The Henrico County School Board voted 4-1 Thursday to elect Fairfield District board member Rev. Dr. Roscoe Cooper as the new chairperson after the former, Michelle “Micky” Ogburn, resigned earlier this month.
Ogburn’s April 8 resignation as Chairwoman of the Henrico School Board comes after numerous demands for her to step down after she shared a controversial, now-deleted, social media post in March.
Cooper, who served as Chair in 2020, will remain in the position through the rest of 2021. Shea will serve as Vice-Chair.
During Thursday’s HCPS work session, the vision of the K-12 virtual academy was introduced to the school board.
Students would learn in both synchronous and asynchronous methods, like the way virtual learning is done currently due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they would be required to have their cameras on and interacting during the lesson.
The in-person school day would also return to the traditional arrival and dismissal times for a full-length instructional day.
Specialty programs will also be offered, along with opportunities to enroll in other specialty schools.
April 24 is ‘National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day’.
Several police departments in our area will be holding events where you can get rid of any unwanted medications.
The following locations will be hosting events:
