Man seriously injured in Chesterfield shooting
By NBC12 Newsroom | April 23, 2021 at 2:44 AM EDT - Updated April 23 at 2:44 AM

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man is fighting to survive after he was shot Thursday afternoon in Chesterfield County.

Officers got a report of a shooting along the 3500 block of Silver Oak Court around 4:30pm. When they arrived they found the man with a gunshot wound, and he was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.

