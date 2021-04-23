Man seriously injured in Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man is fighting to survive after he was shot Thursday afternoon in Chesterfield County.
Officers got a report of a shooting along the 3500 block of Silver Oak Court around 4:30pm. When they arrived they found the man with a gunshot wound, and he was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.
