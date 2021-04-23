Man charged in now-deadly Chesterfield shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Police say a man died at the hospital after he was shot Thursday afternoon in Chesterfield County.
Officers got a report of a shooting along the 3500 block of Silver Oak Court around 4:30 p.m.
When they arrived, they found 33-year-old Ronald Wright with a gunshot wound, and he was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.
Detectives have since arrested and charged 29-year-old Andre Hawthorne with aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending. Hawthorne is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail without bond.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or www.crimesolvers.net.
